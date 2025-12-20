Hawaiʻi State Energy Office to launch contractor training program in 2026

The Hawai‘i State Energy Office will launch a new Training for Residential Energy Contractors (TREC) program in January 2026 as a statewide initiative designed to grow Hawai‘i’s energy contractor workforce and prepare local professionals to deliver home energy upgrades under the state’s Home Energy Rebates program. The program will provide hands-on training and nationally recognized certifications for contractors, builders and tradespeople across Hawai‘i.

To carry out the training, HSEO has partnered with Hā Sustainability, a Hawai‘i-based sustainability consultancy focused on community and workforce development, Everblue, a national training provider, and Hui o Hau‘ula, a community-based organization supporting workforce and economic development in rural O‘ahu.

“The TREC contractor training program is the backbone of Hawai‘i’s clean energy future powered by local expertise,” said Cameron Black, managing director, Jobs and Outreach Branch of the Hawai‘i State Energy Office. “This program has two major objectives: it creates opportunities for our local contractor base to expand their skills and credentials, and it ensures that a highly trained local workforce is installing energy efficiency retrofits and upgrades that save money for households throughout Hawai‘i.”

“TREC is about empowering Hawai‘i’s local workforce to lead the clean energy transition,” added Hannah Shipman-Peila, co-founder of Hā Sustainability. “By equipping contractors with nationally recognized certifications and hands-on training, we’re ensuring that home energy upgrades are delivered by the very people who call these islands home.”

Training Opportunities

Through partnerships with training provider Everblue and the Building Performance Institute (BPI), TREC will offer a range of industry-recognized courses beginning in early 2026:

BPI Building Science Principles Certification : Covers the house-as-a-system concept, heat and insulation, air sealing, moisture control and building science fundamentals to improve home performance, health and efficiency.

: Covers the house-as-a-system concept, heat and insulation, air sealing, moisture control and building science fundamentals to improve home performance, health and efficiency. BPI Building Analyst Technician (BA-T) : Focuses on diagnostic testing, data gathering, combustion safety, blower door testing and energy auditing. It prepares trainees for BPI BA-T certification.

: Focuses on diagnostic testing, data gathering, combustion safety, blower door testing and energy auditing. It prepares trainees for BPI BA-T certification. BPI Building Analyst Professional (BA-P) : Advanced training in home energy auditing using modeling software to identify performance issues and recommend energy efficiency improvements.

: Advanced training in home energy auditing using modeling software to identify performance issues and recommend energy efficiency improvements. Everblue Heat Pump Installation : Training in installation, commissioning, servicing and troubleshooting of heat pump systems, with emphasis on A/C and heat pump configurations, electrical safety and maintenance.

: Training in installation, commissioning, servicing and troubleshooting of heat pump systems, with emphasis on A/C and heat pump configurations, electrical safety and maintenance. ENERGY STAR Appliance Certification : Certification for inspection of energy-efficient appliances to meet ENERGY STAR standards, aligned with HEAR rebate requirements.

: Certification for inspection of energy-efficient appliances to meet ENERGY STAR standards, aligned with HEAR rebate requirements. ENERGY STAR Homes Certification : Training for certifying and inspecting homes that meet ENERGY STAR efficiency standards.

: Training for certifying and inspecting homes that meet ENERGY STAR efficiency standards. Multi-Family Energy Auditor: Prepares professionals to perform energy audits for multi-family buildings and earn the Multifamily Energy Auditor Certification.