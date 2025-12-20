Kīhei Charter School launches drone training program for 8th-graders

Alexandria Adcox, an 8th-grader at Kīhei Charter Middle School, prepares her DJI Mini 4 for flight. A full pre-flight check ensures her drone is ready for safe takeoff. Then, she worked on pitch and yaw movements — key skills for controlling and maneuvering the aircraft. PC: Kīhei Charter School

Kīhei Charter Middle School has initiated a drone training program for its 8th-grade students to provide hands-on technology experience and career preparation, with plans to expand the curriculum to high school grades in the future.

The program started in October with 72 students enrolled in the class. It introduces them to unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, to build a foundation in aviation, technology and critical thinking. School officials said the goal is to prepare students for a rapidly expanding field that touches industries ranging from agriculture and construction to public safety and media.

Ryan Tregilgas, 8th-grade science teacher at Kīhei Charter School, said the initiative aligns with the school’s focus on project-based learning.

“Our rapidly growing drone program is preparing students not only for industry certifications but for real employment in one of the fastest-expanding fields today,” Tregilgas said. “The goal is that students will leave Kīhei Charter with specialized skills in UAVs across areas such as search-and-rescue, agriculture, construction, and marine biology.”

Students are working toward certification, as mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, to legally operate a drone in the United States. In this case, only for recreational or hobby purposes. In the program, students learn the basic rules of safe and legal recreational drone flight.

Tregilgas added that, as the industry evolves, the school is committed to ensuring students are ready to lead the future of unmanned aerial systems.

Students participating in the project reported that the skills they are learning offer practical alternatives to traditional career paths.

“For this drone project…I think that it could be a really great opportunity,” said Isabella McGarr, a 13-year-old 8th-grade student. “Working with drones, even getting certified, could potentially help you get better opportunities at jobs with or without a college degree. For some people who can’t afford college, and if they are able to get certified to operate drones, then they can still get a well-paying job.”

Alexandria Adcox, an 8th-grader, noted the versatility of the technology.

“Technology is our future, coding and robotics are a key part of it,” Adcox said. “At Kīhei Charter School myself and other students and, as well as teachers, have been exposed to a newer technology, drones. Drones are the future in security, agriculture, search-and-rescue, entertainment, photography, and more.”

Other students emphasized the technology’s impact on society.

“The future of drones in our society is secure and is predicted to be shifted by automation and innovation,” said Kostiantyn Degtiarov, 14. “Drones are destined to make the world a better place by increasing efficiency, safety, and accessibility to certain places and data. Personally, I believe drone pilots should set their eyes upon the life-saving and agricultural industries, as they are the most important to us as a society.”

According to its mission statement, the school aims to build innovative learning environments that prepare students for productive lives in the 21st century.