Maui Weather Forecast for December 20, 2025





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 85. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 71 to 79. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 69 to 84. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 58 to 73. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Lingering instability over the islands continues to produce showers and isolated thunderstorms over the smaller islands. Light southerly winds today will result in some afternoon sea breezes that could produce additional showers and thunderstorms over interior portions of the islands. Trade winds are expected to slowly make a return tonight, and strengthen into the first part of the new week.

Discussion

The main change with the morning forecast package was to add thunderstorms over the smaller islands and surrounding waters for today and tonight. Lingering instability from the stationary front and trough to the north of the main Hawaiian islands will be eroded by upper level high pressure to the southeast of the islands moving over the islands tonight. Light winds over the islands today will lead to afternoon sea breezes that will likely help contribute to afternoon convection over the smaller islands.

The threat for widespread flooding remains low, but with saturated grounds over the islands, particularly on Kauai and Oahu, additional showers could prompt additional flood advisories at times.

As the surface boundary is eroded, high pressure far north of the islands will sink southward bringing trade winds back to the region as early as late tonight. Trade winds will then strengthen to moderate to locally breezy levels by Monday or Tuesday. The trades will carry in residual moisture from the surface boundary to the windward and mauka areas. The GFS and ECMWF are in good agreement with an mid-level high pressure ridge remaining over the islands through the end of the week.

Aviation

An unstable atmosphere remains in place over the islands with light southerly flow. Clouds and showers continue to move over the smaller islands, bringing occasional MVFR conditions, and isolated IFR conditions. Thunderstorms will also continue to be a possibility that could produce gusty conditions and briefly heavy rain. The Big Island is expected to have primarily VFR conditions, but the occasional shower moving overhead could bring brief MVFR conditions.

Wind may be light enough to day for afternoon sea breezes that could help to initiate some afternoon convection over the islands. Trades are expected to return late today.

AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration is in effect for Lanai, Kahoolawe and Maui. This may need to be expanded to additional areas at times.

Marine

A lingering unstable airmass will lead to another round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms today over the western coastal waters with light and variable flow. Gentle to locally moderate southeasterly winds will prevail across the eastern waters with less shower activity. By late this weekend, easterly trade winds will gradually strengthen with the potential for SCA conditions over the windier waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island. Expect trades to become even stronger early to mid next week as surface high pressure builds to the north.

Two overlapping small to moderate, medium period, northerly swells (350 deg) and (010 deg) will dominate through the remainder of this weekend and bring elevated surf to north facing beaches. However, surf should stay just shy of High Surf Advisory criteria and combined seas will remain below Small Craft Advisory criteria. Late Sunday through mid next week, north swell energy fades which should allow surf to drop to below seasonal averages.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through tonight given the lack of trade winds upstream of the islands, but areas exposed to the north swell will see an uptick. As trade winds gradually strengthen late Sunday through early next week, east facing shores could become rough and choppy. Surf along south facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the weekend into early next week.

Fire weather

Conditions are expected to remain below critical fire thresholds over the next several days. Showers and generally high relative humidities will be accompanied by light southerly winds today that will transition to trade winds over the next couple of days.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!