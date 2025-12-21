Carissa Moore and Maui’s Eli Hanneman win Florence Pipe Pro presented by HTA

Pictured: Eli Hanneman (HAW) and Carissa Moore (HAW) claimed victories at the Florence Pipe Pro Presented by HTA. Credit: WSL/ Heff

Carissa Moore (HAW) and Maui’s Eli Hanneman claimed victories at the Florence Pipe Pro Presented by HTA on Saturday, a World Surf League (WSL) Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Qualifying Series (QS) men’s and women’s QS 2,000-level event.

Elite fields battled in tough conditions with the overbearing north swell pushing competition from Pipeline and Backdoor to the sandbar of Gums, with opportunities for more high-performance surfing alongside the rare barrel completion for big scores, according to the WSL. But Moore’s and Hanneman’s performances went unmatched, with John John Florence (HAW) and Gabriela Bryan (HAW) earning respective runner-ups to close out the event.

Moore Banks Second WSL Pipe Title, Ready for 2026 CT

A five-time World Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and mother, Carissa Moore (HAW) stands apart as one of surfing’s most incredible athletes and showed that form on Finals Day to win the Florence Pipe Pro. Moore claimed a 2023 CT Pipe Pro title and now reestablishes herself heading back for the world’s best in 2026 after a runner-up in Haleʻiwa and now win at Pipe.

Pictured: Moore’s barrel hunting went unmatched on Finals Day. Credit: WSL/ Heff

A renowned Final encompassed Championship Tour (CT) elite, five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW), and recent World Title contender Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Challenger Series contender Eweleiula Wong (HAW), and rising Australian talent Ruby Berry (HAW).

Moore showcased her Olympic Gold Medalist form right away with an excellent 8.83 (out of a possible 10) to assert herself in the Final, alongside Bryan’s three-turn power combination, which earned a 7.73. But Berry’s 5.17 kept her in the mix before finding a 6.17 and taking over the lead heading into the 20-minute mark. Then, Moore found an opportunity to strike, needing a minimal score, and pushed her forehand attack to a 4.23 and the lead. Bryan’s multi-2025 CT event-winning forehand was limited to one-turn sections, which helped her move to second, but then found the chance to unleash on multiple sections for a 6.40 and the lead.

But Moore wasn’t to be denied a second WSL win at Pipe and found another barrel to a major swooping turn, posting a 7.83 and all but sealing her win heading into the final minutes, and earning her first chair-up with her baby, Olena, in her arms.

Hanneman’s Incredible Finals Day Run Takes Him Atop First Pipeline Podium

One of Maui’s former CT elite, Eli Hanneman (HAW), put on a world-class aerial showcase with multiple excellent rides on Finals Day, including a 9.77 and 17.60 (out of a possible 20) in the Semifinals, and his first-ever WSL event win at Banzai Pipeline. Hanneman currently sits at No. 1 on the Challenger Series, with a strong chance of requalifying for the 2026 CT, and will look for his second-career Challenger Series victory at the Lexus Pipe Challenger in 2026.

“It’s incredible. This is my first time winning a Pipe event, and I had probably the gnarliest Final you can have in terms of competitors,” said Hanneman. “It doesn’t feel real, but I’m stoked. I was just entering this event for some practice and to stay moving, stay consistent in competing with 2026 coming up. And to win was just the ultimate cherry on top.”

Pictured: Hanneman’s massive aerial antics took him atop the podium. Credit: WSL/ Heff

The men’s Final featured an elite class of competitors including three-time World Champion John John Florence (HAW), back-to-back CT Pipe Pro winner Barron Mamiya (HAW), current Challenger Series No. 1 Eli Hanneman(HAW), and Challenger Series requalification hopeful Shion Crawford (HAW). Defending event victor, Florence, opened the heat with his signature power on a closeout section after a barrel completion to post a 7.83.

But, Crawford’s quikc start and aerial antics had him in a slim lead before Hanneman unleashed a solid backhand rotation before slamming the section shut to post an excellent 8.67. With Mamiya waiting for his opportunity, Hanneman stayed busy under priority once more for a massive alley oop and finishing turn to accrue a 17.10 heat total. Under the five-minute mark, Mamiya found a gem with plenty of time in the barrel before laying into his forehand to post an 8.70 and get himself back into the heat.

In the dying moments, Florence found an opportunity to showcase his high-performance arsenal, but it came short of the 9.17 requirement though moving him to second. Mamiya separated himself alone at Backdoor and found his chance with a deep barrel and forced himself through the exit, but both were still needing more as time expired and Hanneman claimed the event win.

QS Regional Victors and Challenger Series Qualifiers Determined

After Moana Jones Wong (HAW) earned her spot in the Semifinals, she clinched the No. 1 position on the women’s rankings and requalified for the Challenger Series along with her third regional QS title. A brilliant start to the North Shore conclusion from Finn McGill (HAW) witnessed back-to-back event wins and helped secure his place atop the rankings for a maiden QS Regional victory, reassuring his place among the Challenger Series elite.

Joining Jones Wong and McGill, Kiara Goold (PYF), and Aelan Vaast (PYF) held their spots leaving Pipeline to take on Challenger Series contenders in 2026 alongside men’s qualified surfers Mihimana Braye (PYF), Joshua Moniz (HAW), and Luke Tema (HAW) – who qualifies due to CT competitor Barron Mamiya (HAW) also finishing in the Top 5 of the region. Plus, with Eli Hanneman (HAW) currently sitting at No. 1 on the Challenger Series and two events remaining, Shion Crawford (HAW) is provisionally qualified should Hanneman remain in the Top 20 of the 2025/2026 Challenger Series rankings.

The WSL returns to the North Shore for the Lexus Pipe Challenger, Stop No. 6 of the 2026 Challenger Series, beginning Jan. 29 through Feb. 9, 2026. Watch LIVE at WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL App.

Final 2025 Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Women’s Rankings:

1 – Moana Jones Wong (HAW)

2 – Kiara Goold (PYF)

3 – Aelan Vaast (PYF)

4 – Vaihitmahana Inso (HAW)

Final 2025 Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Men’s Rankings:

1 – Finn McGill (HAW)

2 – Barron Mamiya (HAW)

3 – Eli Hanneman (HAW)

4 – Mihimana Braye (PYF)

5 – Joshua Moniz (HAW)

6 – Luke Tema (HAW)

Florence Pipe Pro Men’s Final Results:

1 – Eli Hanneman (HAW) 17.10

2 – John John Florence (HAW) 15.90

3 – Barron Mamiya (HAW) 15.57

4 – Shion Crawford (HAW) 12.86

Florence Pipe Pro Women’s Final Results:

1 – Cariss Moore (HAW) 16.66

2 – Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 13.73

3 – Ruby Berry (AUS) 12.87

4 – Eweleiula Wong (HAW) 7.00

Florence Pipe Pro Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Barron Mamiya (HAW) 14.40 DEF. Shion Crawford (HAW) 12.00, Jackson Bunch (HAW) 9.90, Rylan Beavers (HAW) 9.53

HEAT 2: Eli Hanneman (HAW) 17.60 DEF. John John Florence (HAW) 13.77, Luke Tema (HAW) 12.33, Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 10.77

Florence Pipe Pro Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 10.17 DEF. Ruby Berry (AUS) 7.24, Vahine Fierro (FRA) 6.73, Aelan Vaast (PYF) 6.20

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 11.66 DEF. Eweleiula Wong (HAW) 9.73, Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 9.33, Zoie Zietz (NLD) 7.06

Florence Pipe Pro Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Jackson Bunch (HAW) 11.80 DEF. Barron Mamiya (HAW) 10.23, Brodi Sale (HAW) 8.66, Benji Brand (HAW) 4.67

HEAT 2: Shion Crawford (HAW) 11.60 DEF. Rylan Beavers (HAW) 9.67, Cody Young (HAW) 8.60, Shiloh Tennberg (HAW) 2.63

HEAT 3: Luke Tema (HAW) 13.57 DEF. Eli Hanneman (HAW) 12.67, Mason Ho (HAW) 10.07, Tereva David (PYF) 8.00

HEAT 4: John John Florence (HAW) 15.40 DEF. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 9.60, Jake Marshall (USA) 7.73, Sheldon Paishon (HAW) 2.44

Florence Pipe Pro Men’s Round of 32 Results:

HEAT 1: Jackson Bunch (HAW) 16.37 DEF. Shiloh Tennberg (HAW) 8.87, Eimeo Czermak (PYF) 7.97, Levi Young (HAW) 5.90

HEAT 2: Benji Brand (HAW) 11.07 DEF. Cody Young (HAW) 5.73, Makana Pang (HAW) 3.33, Haunui David (PYF) 2.80

HEAT 3: Rylan Beavers (HAW) 11.16 DEF. Barron Mamiya (HAW) 9.06, Kane Turalde (HAW) 8.67, Jeronimo Vargas (BRA) 4.63

HEAT 4: Shion Crawford (HAW) 8.77 DEF. Brodi Sale (HAW) 8.27, Nalu Deodato (HAW) 7.17, Billy Kemper (HAW) 1.40

HEAT 5: Mason Ho (HAW) 13.00 DEF. Sheldon Paishon (HAW) 9.87, Kauli Vaast (FRA) 8.73, Kéo Tamatoa Chabrier (PYF) 4.67

HEAT 6: Eli Hanneman (HAW) 11.17 DEF. Jake Marshall (USA) 7.50, Oliver Zietz (NLD) 6.50, Kaiano Costa (HAW) 2.80

HEAT 7: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 10.26 DEF. Tereva David (PYF) 9.57, Koa Smith (HAW) 8.36, Ivan Florence (HAW) 8.30

HEAT 8: John John Florence (HAW) 12.40 DEF. Luke Tema (HAW) 10.50, Ian Gentil (HAW) 9.10, Joshua Moniz (HAW) 3.77

