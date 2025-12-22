Kīhei man reported missing by concerned family members, last seen Thursday

James Kelley, 36, of Kīhei

The Maui Police Department seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of James Kelley, 36, of Kīhei.

Kelley was reported missing on Monday, Dec, 22, 2025, by a concerned family member after he had not been in contact with his family since Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. He was last seen at his Kīhei residence on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at approximately 9 a.m.

Kelley is known to walk around the Kīhei area for extended periods of time, sometimes for weeks at a time, before returning home; however, his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kelley does not have a vehicle or a cell phone. He is described as 6-feet tall, weighs approximately 186 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black gym shorts with a white stripe; it is unknown what color shirt he was wearing. He also wears a blue colored bracelet on his right wrist.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelley is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-035168.