Maui Surf Forecast for December 23, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small north swell will continue to gradually decline into Wednesday. A moderate, medium period north-northeast swell will arrive late Wednesday, and during the peak Thursday and Friday, surf along north facing shores could approach the High Surf Advisory level, with the largest swells favoring the eastern end of the island chain. The north swell will decline over the weekend as a small northwest swell arrives.
For east facing shores, wrapping north swell will produce small surf across exposed coastlines tonight, while building trade winds lead to an increase in short period trade wind energy. Breezy trades will produce rough conditions above seasonal average Tuesday and Wednesday. Short period trade wind swell will decline by Christmas, but wrapping northerly swell will affect exposed eastern shores into Friday. Surf along south facing shores will remain very small through the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com