Senate budget informational meetings scheduled at Capitol

Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairman Donovan Dela Cruz. File photo

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means released its budget informational briefings schedule for the upcoming 2026 legislative session to ensure responsible spending of public funds on resident priorities.

The briefings, which are held before the session begins on Jan. 21, are designed to provide both legislators and the public with a clear understanding of the state’s financial outlook. To see the full hearing schedule, click here.

Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz said families are feeling economic uncertainty and the state must be careful with its finances.

“These budget briefings are about making sure that legislators, and the public, understand the state’s financial outlook,” Dela Cruz said. “Families feel the economic uncertainty, and the state has to be just as careful with its finances. These discussions will help us better utilize resources, protect the services people rely on, and explore revenue generating opportunities to build a more resilient Hawaiʻi.”

Dela Cruz represents the Central Oʻahu Senate District 17, which includes Wahiawa, Whitmore Village, Launani Valley, Mililani Mauka and portions of Mililani and Waipahu Acres.

Two Maui County senators serve on the Ways and Means Committee. They are: Sens. Lynn DeCoite and Troy Hashimoto.