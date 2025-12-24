Kauaʻi police issue arrest warrant in cold case homicide dating back 15 years

Photo left: Amber Jackson, 57, who was reported missing in June 2010. Photo right: Gregory Glaser, 57, wanted in connection with the 2010 homicide of Amber Jackson. He is described as a male, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brownish-gray hair and brown eyes.

The Kaua‘i Police Department announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Gregory Glaser, 57, in connection with the 2010 homicide of Amber Jackson. This follows new developments in a case that has remained under investigation for over 15 years.

Amber Jackson, a 57-year-old resident of Kapa‘a, was reported missing on June 23, 2010. Her body was discovered on July 3, 2010, in a remote forested area of Keālia. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt-force trauma to the head.

Glaser was initially identified as a person of interest. Following the discovery of Jackson’s body, he left Kaua‘i and relocated off-island. At the time, the investigation did not yield sufficient evidence to connect anyone to the crime, but detectives continued to pursue all leads diligently.

Over the years, successive generations of KPD detectives built on prior investigative efforts, re-interviewing witnesses, reviewing evidence, coordinating with other law enforcement agencies, and traveling both interisland and out of state to follow up on leads. These ongoing efforts eventually uncovered new information, culminating in an arrest warrant for Glaser for Murder in the Second Degree, with bail set at $1,000,000.

Law enforcement is actively working to locate Glaser. He was last seen on Hawai‘i Island and is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brownish-gray long hair, brown eyes, with a dot tattoo on his abdomen.

Anyone with information on Glaser’s whereabouts or the investigation is urged to contact Sergeant Brian Silva at 808-241-1908 or KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 808-246-8300, online at crimestopperskauai.org, or via the P3 Tips Mobile App for Apple and Android devices.

“This has been a complex investigation, and our detectives, both past and present, have never stopped working to uncover the truth,” said Chief Kalani Ke. “Today, we are taking an important step in holding those responsible accountable, and we hope this brings Amber’s loved ones and our community closer to the answers they have been seeking.”

Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Like stated, “For more than 15 years, this case has remained a priority for investigators who never stopped working on behalf of Amber Jackson. The issuance of an arrest warrant reflects a finding of probable cause under the law. These are charges, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. We are grateful for the persistence of our law enforcement partners and the commitment to seeking justice, no matter how much time has passed. Law enforcement also recognizes the unwavering patience and resolve shown by Amber’s family and loved ones, who never gave up hope while investigators continued their work.”

“Moments like this remind us how deeply one loss can affect an entire community,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “I’m deeply grateful for the continued work of the Kaua‘i Police Department and investigators who helped bring this case to this point, and we continue to keep Amber Jackson’s loved ones in our thoughts.”

The Kaua‘i Police Department extends its gratitude to all the agencies involved, with a special thanks to the Hawai‘i Police Department and the County of Kaua‘i Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.