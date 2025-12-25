Maui News

Maui car dealer surprises hundreds of children with bike giveaway for the holidays

December 25, 2025, 6:00 AM HST
Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors' annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy

Jim Falk’s Valley Isle Motors hosted more than 200 children and their families last week and presented each child with a new bicycle as an early Christmas present. The Ford dealership’s showroom was empty of cars but filled with bikes of all sizes and a sea of smiling faces.

For the 12th year, in what has become an annual tradition, children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui were gifted bikes for the holidays.

The giveaway is led by Maui businessman Jim Falk, who purchases the bikes as donations for Maui keiki who might otherwise go without.

Keiki enjoy new bikes recently as part of the annual Jim Falk Automotive Group Christmas bike giveaway. In total, more than 400 bikes were given away. Courtesy photo
“This is my favorite holiday event every year,” Falk said. “I always remember seeing a new bike under the tree for the first time on Christmas and there’s nothing more exciting for a young child.”

Falk invited professional Maui surfer Kai Lenny to speak to the children. Lenny told the group they could achieve anything they set their minds to.

Following the presentations, volunteers joined the children and their families for a holiday luncheon at the dealership.

Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors' annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
In total, more than 400 bicycles were donated. In addition to the Boys and Girls Clubs, bicycles were distributed to various chapel parishioners and other families on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

Leading up to the giveaway, Krank Cycles Maui held volunteer events where community members helped to build the bikes.

  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
  • Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors’ annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
Jim Falk Valley Isle Motors' annual bike giveaway event. PC: courtesy
Comments

