Wailuku man, last seen Dec. 10, reported missing by concerned family member

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Alvin Jardine, 56, of Wailuku.

Jardine was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, by a concerned family member. Jardine was last seen at a Kula residence on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Jardine does not have a cell phone and is known to be operating a Silver Toyota Sequoia, unknown year or license plate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jardine is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jardine, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-037104.