Maui police issue warning about scammers impersonating county departments

The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a reported phishing scam in which individuals are fraudulently using publicly available information from the County of Maui Board agendas.

According to MPD, scammers are contacting victims by phone, email, or text, falsely claiming to represent the County of Maui or an affiliated board or department. In some cases, victims are told they owe fees, fines or other payments related to agenda items or applications and are instructed to wire funds or send immediate payment.

Authorities said that the County of Maui will not request payment via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, payment apps, gift cards or similar methods.

Police are urging the public not to provide personal or financial information or send money in response to unsolicited calls, emails or messages. Residents are encouraged to confirm any payment inquiries by contacting the County of Maui or the relevant department directly through official phone numbers or websites.

Anyone who believes they may have shared personal information or sent money as a result of this scam is urged to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.

The Maui Police Department encourages the public to remain vigilant and to share this information with family, friends and colleagues to help prevent further victimization.