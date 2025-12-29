Rotary hosts Secret Angel event for Ka Hale A Ke Ola children and families

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are pictured with members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, who participated as “elves” in the Secret Angel project. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

On the Monday before Christmas, families and children at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center had the chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, enjoy a holiday lunch and receive personalized gifts.

The event was organized through the Secret Angel project by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, which fulfilled wish lists for 83 children. The lists were coordinated by Misty Bannister, children’s services coordinator at Ka Hale A Ke Ola.

The event was supported by major donor sponsorships from the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise, Lahaina United Methodist Church, the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County and the Lahainaluna High School Interact Club through a grant from Maui United Way.

Each child received personalized gifts and had the opportunity to participate in a family photo session with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Additionally, families were provided with gift cards for Walmart and Safeway. Following the distribution of gifts, a holiday lunch was generously provided by Liz and Phil May along with 5A Rent-A-Space.

“The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset continues to share such an abundance of love and care to our keiki and families who are surviving homelessness and, unfortunately, many other layers of difficult life circumstances,” Bannister said. “They have brought in so much joy to the children and the families by inviting Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who passed out gifts hand-picked just for them and provided a delicious lunch for the entire shelter. We are so grateful to have a friendship with the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset. They are family, and we love them so much.”

Eighty-three personalized gifts were prepared for children at Ka Hale a Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center as part of the Secret Angel project. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset sponsors various community service projects. Meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday each month at the YMCA West Side Resource Center located at the old Tamura’s building in Emerald Plaza, 226 Kupuohi St., Lahaina. Social time is at 5 p.m., followed by the meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.