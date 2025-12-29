South Maui to welcome new Maluhia Rotary Club

Flyer courtesy: Maluhia Maui Rotary Club

Community members are invited to celebrate the launch of a new Rotary Club in South Maui at the Maluhia Maui Rotary Club Celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m., held at South Maui Gardens by the Peace Pole.

According to its website, the new Maluhia Maui Rotary Club strives to be the ultimate hub for local business and vocational excellence, fostering dynamic networking opportunities and impactful projects that embody the Rotary Means Business ethos.

The Jan. 6 gathering will bring together Rotarians, friends, families and community members to honor the start of the new Rotary charter in South Maui. The event is open to the public and welcomes anyone interested in learning more about Rotary and its local and global impacts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Organizers said they expect a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere, opportunities to connect with fellow community members and a chance to learn how Rotary supports meaningful service projects that strengthen communities near and far.

For more information about the event or to learn more about the Maluhia Maui Rotary Club, visit www.maluhiamauirotary.org.