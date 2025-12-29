The Sewing Hui seeks holiday funders for ‘Stitching Futures’ costume mentorship

Maui OnStage’s Seussical at the Historic ʻĪao Theater. An example of the partners involved in the costume mentorship program. PC: The Sewing Hui.

The Sewing Hui of Maui is trying to close a $16,000 funding gap by Dec. 31 for its program “Stitching Futures: Costume Design & Production Mentorship Program.”

This free, hands-on mentorship program offers comprehensive training to Maui’s aspiring teen and young adult costume designers and technicians. Topics include costume design, production, portfolio development, and college/career pathway support.

“The programfills a critical gap in access to high-level costume education on Maui, giving emerging artists the skills and portfolio work they need to pursue college and creative careers,” said costume director Jennifer Oberg, whose professional background spans the Washington Opera, Shakespeare Theater at the Folger, The Old Globe in San Diego, and film & television.

Mentees will have the opportunity to work on costumes for the following productions:

“The Revolutionists” by Maui Academy of the Performing Arts at the Naylor Theatre, directed by Carolyn Wright and Eliza Wright

“The Mousetrap” by Maui OnStage at the historic ʻĪao Theater, directed by Kristi Scott

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” by Maui OnStage at the historic ʻĪao Theater, directed by Lisa Teichner

Mentee, Riley Franco has already started the program as an assistant costume designer for

“The Revolutionists” at MAPA, opening Feb. 6 at the new Naylor Theatre in Wailuku. She is also assisting with makeup and wigs.

“I am so excited to be a part of this opportunity. I’ve always loved being on stage and how costumes change the vision of the show. With this program, I now get to design costumes I love, like Marie Antoinette in The Revolutionists,” said Franco.

The Sewing Hui also hopes to work on “Alice in Wonderland” by Alexander Academy with Artistic Director Amelia Nelson, as well as a production by ProArts currently under discussion with Executive Director Lin McEwan.

The Sewing Hui created costumes for A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol in December 2025. Mentees will be collaborating with Maui OnStage in 2026. PC: Ashley Ventimiglia

Student Success Spotlight

Sophia Gallegos standing in front of Mother Ginger, the costume she designed for Alexander Academy’s The Nutcracker Ballet in 2021 under the mentorship of Jennifer Oberg and The Sewing Hui.

Five years later, Sophia Gallegos’s costume design continues to shine on the stage. Here is Mother Ginger and the Polichinelles at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in December 2025.

With guided training, student Sophia Gallegos designed the Mother Ginger costume for Alexander Academy’s 2021 production of “The Nutcracker.” Today, Sophia is a Costume Workroom Assistant and Shopper at the San Francisco Opera and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

“Jennifer was my first true mentor… She supported my growth without micromanaging, allowing me to build confidence and problem-solve on my own,” said Gallegos. “The sewing foundation she gave me allowed me to design Mother Ginger for Alexander Academy’s ‘Nutcracker.’ I definitely felt more confident when I started school as I had so much sewing practice and knowledge before I even started earning a degree.”

Other students in the program include Maia Benton and Lila Ulene, assistant costume designers for the new Soldier costumes in Alexander Academy’s “Nutcracker.” They strengthened sewing and costume illustration skills while experiencing a professional production environment.

Maia Benton and Lila Ulene’s new Soldier designs for The Nutcracker on stage at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in December 2025.

A Call for Community Support

Stitching Futures is free for participants thanks to generous donors, but additional funding is needed to secure materials, tools and specialized resources. The Sewing Hui invites individuals, businesses and community partners to support this program as a meaningful holiday gift that invests in Maui’s youth and its performing arts organizations.

“Supporting Stitching Futures is more than just funding a program, it’s giving the gift of opportunity, skill development and artistic expression to our young people and enriching the broader performing arts community,” said Oberg.

What the Program Offers:

Costume design training, from concept to finished garment

Production skills in sewing, patterning, alterations, and specialty techniques like dyeing and foam work

Professional mentorship with industry-standard workflows

Portfolio building support to prepare for college or creative careers

College-focused workshops and admissions support

All materials and tools provided at no cost to students

For more information on the Costume Mentorship program, visit: https://www.thesewinghui.com/costume-mentorship

The Sewing Hui has a fundraising campaign for the remaining $16,000 needed for this program: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stitching-futures-a-gift-for-mauis-emerging-artists

To donate, sponsor, or learn more about partnership opportunities, please contact The Sewing Hui at thesewinghui@gmail.com or visit www.thesewinghui.com.

For Maui teens or young adults interested in participating in the program, please apply via The Sewing Hui’s website: https://www.thesewinghui.com/costume-mentorship

The Sewing Hui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to strengthening Maui’s community through sewing education, sustainability and creative collaboration. Through sewing classes, youth programs, and community events, The Sewing Hui empowers people of all ages to learn practical skills while reducing textile waste across the island. Its mission is to enrich Maui’s arts, culture, and community of Maui through sewing and education, creating costumes, sewn items, and projects that enrich performing arts, Hawaiian cultural celebrations, and local nonprofits.