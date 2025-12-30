MPD promotes Angell and Krau to rank of captain

Maui Police Department veterans Nicholas Angell and Nicholas Krau have been promoted to the rank of captain. PC: MPD

Maui Police Department veterans Nicholas Angell and Nicholas Krau have been promoted to the rank of captain. The promotions are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 16.

Capt. Nicholas Angell joined the Maui Police Department in 1997, beginning his career as a Police Officer I in the Lahaina Patrol District. He later transferred to the Wailuku Patrol District and completed a one-year assignment in the Molokaʻi Patrol District. Captain Angell then returned to Lahaina for a two-year tour of duty before transferring back to the Wailuku Patrol District.

In 2011, he served as the Hāna School Resource Officer in the Hāna Patrol District. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and assigned to the Lānaʻi Patrol District. In 2017, Angell was assigned to the Vice Narcotics Division, where he served as the K9 Supervisor for three years. He was later assigned to the Kīhei Criminal Investigation Division, where he served as acting lieutenant beginning in June 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Following his promotion to Lieutenant in November 2022, Angell was transferred to the Wailuku Criminal Investigation Division, where he oversaw the Property Crimes Unit and assisted with Person Crimes investigations as needed.

In January 2025, he attended the 293rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, completing a 10-week intensive academic and physical training program alongside law enforcement officers from across the United States and around the world. Angell graduated from the FBI National Academy in early March 2025.

Capt. Nicholas “Nick” Krau was born and raised on Maui and is a graduate of Baldwin High School. He attended the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College before joining the Maui Police Department in 2000, where, as a Police Officer I, he was assigned to the Kīhei Patrol District. In 2004, he transferred to the Traffic Division’s DUI Task Force Unit, where he served until 2009.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Krau was then assigned to the Plans, Training, Research, and Development Section before being promoted to sergeant in 2012. As a sergeant, he served in both the Communications Section and the Wailuku Patrol District. In 2014, he returned to the Traffic Division’s DUI Task Force Unit as the unit supervisor, a position he held until 2022. He then returned to the Wailuku Patrol District until his promotion to lieutenant in 2023.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Most recently, Krau served as commander of the Hāna Patrol District, where he led operations, personnel, and community policing efforts throughout East Maui for three years.

In addition to his departmental assignments, Krau has served as the elected Chapter chairman of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers Union for the past four years. He is an active member of the Crisis Negotiations Team and Peer Support Team and is a certified firearms instructor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Krau and his partner, Janina Krau, are the proud parents of six children.