Officials urge fire safety this New Year’s Eve

Fireworks.

Officials are strongly urging residents to prioritize fireworks safety as New Year’s Eve celebrations take place across the state.

Officials also emphasize the importance of wildfire prevention:

Use fireworks in a clear, open area away from dry grass, brush, and trees.

Keep a bucket of water, hose, or fire extinguisher nearby.

Do not use fireworks during dry or windy conditions.

If a fire develops, call 911 immediately.

Fireworks and firecrackers may only be ignited on private property during the legally permitted hours on Dec. 31. The use of fireworks on public property, including streets, sidewalks, and parks, is illegal. It is also strictly prohibited to remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework.

The public is reminded that all aerial luminaries, also known as flying lanterns or flying luminaries, are prohibited in the State of Hawai‘i. Only licensed pyrotechnicians with proper permits are authorized to ignite aerial fireworks.

New, stricter state laws impose severe penalties for illegal fireworks use, particularly aerial fireworks and repeat offenses. Violations may result in heavy fines of up to $25,000 and prison sentences of up to 10 years. Homeowners and parents or guardians may be held responsible for fireworks ignited on their property or by minors under their supervision. Enforcement efforts are increasing statewide, including the use of drones and other technology to identify illegal activity.

While no permit is required for the following items, they are still classified as fireworks: snakes, sparklers, fountains, cylindrical or cone fountains, whistles, toy smoke devices, wheels, ground spinners, and other similar products.