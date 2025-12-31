CPB named to Newsweek’s ‘America’s Best Regional Banks’ 2026 list

Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank was named to Newsweek’s “America’s Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions” list for 2026. This marks the fifth consecutive year CPB has earned recognition from the publication.

The list, compiled by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes CPB as one of the best regional banks in the nation, in part for its overall performance, exceptional customer service and financial resources available to the community.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized top regional banks and credit unions in the United States, by conducting an in-depth study of 8,800 financial institutions. In total, the rankings were determined by analyzing data from more than 140,000 customers, alongside 2.3 million social media reviews and 80 million app reviews.

“We are humbled to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks,” said Arnold Martines, Chairman, President and CEO of Central Pacific Bank. “For more than 70 years, our employees, customers, and the communities we serve remain the foundation of our success. We are deeply grateful and remain steadfast in our commitment to enhance the experience and create value for our employees, customers, community and shareholders.”

“More than financial service providers, local banks are community partners, showing up in neighborhoods, participating in local initiatives and helping strengthen the connections that bind their members together,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief, Newsweek.

The full list is available online here.