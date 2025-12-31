KIRC announces January trolling dates

Photo credit: Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission

The Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission has announced permitted trolling dates for January 2026 — Jan. 17-18 and Jan. 24-25.

All registered vessels may enter the reserve to troll on those weekend dates from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Download the complete 2026 trolling schedule here.

Hawai’i Administrative Rules require that all vessels must register annually with the commission before entering the reserve to troll. Registered vessels are also required to file a catch report with the commission any time they fish in the reserve, whether fish are caught or not.

A $25 permitting fee will be applied to the required registration process. The permittee will be held accountable to prevent any invasive alien species, plant or animal (ie. invasive algae, barnacles, etc.), into the reserve regarding the marine environment. Vessel hulls will be free of any invasive alien species.

Access to the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve waters is highly restricted because of the continued presence of unexploded ordnance, as well as for the protection of marine resources within the Reserve. However, during two scheduled weekends each month, limited trolling is allowed in Reserve waters deeper than 30 fathoms for vessels permitted by the KIRC. “Reserve waters” are defined as within two nautical miles of Kahoʻolawe Island. All other fishing, ocean recreation, commercial and/or any other activities are strictly prohibited.

To register with the KIRC, or for more information, contact Dean Tokishi at 808-243-5022, dean.tokishi@hawaii.gov, or visit kahoolawe.hawaii.gov to download a registration packet. Registration packets are also available at the Division of Boating and Recreation (DOBOR) at 101 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, Wailuku. At this time, required documents and payment can be dropped off in the KIRC office mailbox and all permits will be mailed back.

Failure to register with the KIRC may result in criminal and civil penalties. Criminal penalties may result in a fine of $1,000 or imprisonment up to 30 days; administrative penalties may result in a fine of up to $10,000 for a first violation; $15,000 for a second violation within five years; and, as much as $25,000 for a third or subsequent violation within five years of the last violation.