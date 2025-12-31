Maui arrivals and visitor spending increase in November 2025

Wailea Beach panorama, vantage from Four Seasons Resort Wailea. File Photo credit: Wendy Osher

Twenty-seven months after the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 200,823 visitors to Maui in November 2025 compared to 197,803 visitors (+1.5%) in November 2024. Visitor spending rose to $522.6 million in November 2025 from $445.3 million (+17.4%) in November 2024. The average daily census on Maui was 54,479 visitors in November 2025 compared to 52,473 visitors (+3.8%) in November 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 2,272,476 visitors to Maui compared to 2,122,981 visitors (+7.0%) in the first 11 months of 2024. For the first 11 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $5.31 billion compared to $4.72 billion (+12.6%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, there were 736,831 total visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in November 2025, a 3.6% decline compared to November 2024. However, visitors spent more on an average daily basis ($271 per person, +15.2%) and averaged longer stays (8.49, +4.3%), which led to a 15.9% increase in total visitor spending to $1.77 billion (measured in nominal dollars).

“Similar to the rest of the country, Hawai‘i has seen growth from Korean visitors. Arrivals (15,271 visitors, +38.4%) and total visitor spending ($39.1 million, +38.2%) from this market was very strong in November 2025 compared to the same month last year,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka.

For the first 11 months of 2025, arrivals from Korea rose 7.1% to 147,070 visitors while total spending increased 4.7% to $382.9 million.

Both US West and US East markets recorded growth in visitor spending (US West, +23.8%; US East, +26.5%) and in visitor days (U.S West, +2.6%; U.S East, +10.3%) compared to November 2024.

The Canadian market continued to be impacted by economic and political uncertainty and recorded decreased visitor spending (-22.3%) and visitor arrivals (-22.2%) in November 2025.

Japan recorded a 4.2% increase in visitor arrivals and $83.0 million in visitor spending (+1.6%) for November 2025. This marked the third month of consecutive increases in both categories.

There were 59,909 visitors from all other international markets, which includes visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries, a decline compared to November 2024 (73,966, -19.0%).

Air capacity to Hawai‘i in November 2025 (4,792 transpacific flights with 1,059,378 seats) dropped slightly compared to November 2024 (4,795 flights, -0.1% with 1,061,794 seats, -0.2%).

Year-to-Date 2025 (Statewide)

A total of 8,774,096 visitors arrived in the first 11 months of 2025, down slightly (-0.2%) from 8,793,885 visitors in the first 11 months of 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $19.64 billion, which was an increase from $18.54 billion (+5.9%) in the first 11 months of 2024.