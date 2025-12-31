Maui Humane Society urges precautions for pets exposed to New Year’s Eve fireworks

Loud fireworks frighten pets and one-in-five go missing after being started by loud noises. Lahaina, Maui (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

With New Year’s celebrations approaching this week, the Maui Humane Society is urging pet owners to take proactive steps to protect their animals from the stress of fireworks.

New year’s celebrations traditionally include firecrackers and pyrotechnics across the island, which can be distressing for pets. According to the society, one-in-five pets go missing after being startled by the sound of fireworks or other loud noises.

To help keep animals safe and at home, the organization released five safety tips for residents:

Ensure pets are microchipped and are wearing identification tags.

Walk and exercise pets during daylight hours, as a tired animal is more likely to remain relaxed.

Close windows and curtains to muffle outside sounds.

Play music or turn on a television to help mask the sound of explosions.

Create a quiet space within the home where the animal can feel in control.

The surge in lost animals during the holidays puts a significant strain on local resources. Officials noted that dog kennels at the shelter are currently filling up. The organization stated it expects an influx of animals to arrive at the facility due to the upcoming fireworks displays.

Residents who find a lost pet or lose their own are encouraged to contact the Maui Humane Society to check for microchips and report missing animals. Call 808-877-3680, ext. 222. The society’s shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and it’s closed on the New Year’s holiday.