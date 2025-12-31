OHA announces capital improvement project grant program to foster Native Hawaiian wellbeing

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has announced the launch of a new capital improvement project grant program aimed at strengthening Native Hawaiian wellbeing through long-term infrastructure.

The CIP grants are designed to support Hawaiʻi-based organizations and government agencies in the design and construction of projects previously approved for funding by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature. According to OHA, the initiative aligns with the Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan to balance immediate community benefits with enduring impacts.

Unlike programmatic grants that fund short-term services, this program prioritizes physical assets and infrastructure intended to support the community for generations. OHA officials said the approach reflects a commitment to pairing near-term support with sustainable change to ensure investments serve the lāhui into the future.

The grant solicitation is scheduled to open Jan. 1 at www.oha.org/grants.