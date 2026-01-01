First 5 Hawaiʻi website launches to help Hawaiʻi families find early childhood services

PC: Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network / Executive Office on Early Learning

The Executive Office on Early Learning, in partnership with Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, has announced the rollout of First 5 Hawaiʻi, a statewide online platform where families with children ages 0-5 can find and connect with essential programs and services.

Available at First5Hawaii.org, the platform features an eligibility screener that allows parents and caregivers to determine which state and federal programs they may qualify for in just a few minutes. After answering a short set of questions, users receive a personalized list of resources their ʻohana may be eligible for, including food assistance, health coverage, preschool options, developmental screenings and housing resources.

“Our keiki deserve every chance to grow up healthy, safe, and supported. First 5 Hawaiʻi was created to make it easier for families to find the services they need when they need them most,” said program manager Gwen Whiting. “By bringing these resources together on one platform, we hope to reduce barriers and strengthen families across Hawaiʻi.”

The website features:

Early Learning: Access to free pre-k programs, Head Start and Early Head Start programs and child care cost assistance.

Access to free pre-k programs, Head Start and Early Head Start programs and child care cost assistance. Health & Safety: Information on health coverage programs like Med-QUEST and CHIP to ensure children’s well-being.

Information on health coverage programs like Med-QUEST and CHIP to ensure children’s well-being. Food & Nutrition: Connections to WIC, SNAP and school meal programs.

Connections to WIC, SNAP and school meal programs. Parenting & Family Support: Guidance on parenting resources, home visits and housing support.

Guidance on parenting resources, home visits and housing support. Special Needs & Early Intervention: Free developmental screenings and early intervention support services.

Users can also explore resources organized by child age group (0-1, 1-2, 2-3, 3-4, 4-5 years).