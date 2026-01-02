Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority achieves financing goal for Better Buildings & Better Plants Initiative

The US Department of Energy has recognized the Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority for exceeding its clean energy financing goal under the Better Buildings & Better Plants Initiative.

The authority surpassed its target of $25 million in financing for energy-saving projects across Hawai‘i.

Created by the state Legislature to make clean energy investments accessible and affordable to Hawai‘i’s consumers, the Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA) was constituted in November 2014. HGIA provides financing through its Green Energy Money $aver (GEM$) program, which supports clean energy upgrades such as solar with battery storage, heat pumps, solar water heaters and commercial energy efficiency upgrades. It serves consumers, nonprofits, small businesses and state agencies in the Hawaiian Electric Companies’ territories

“We are thrilled to be recognized for meeting our clean energy financing goals under the Better Buildings & Better Plants Initiative,” said Gwen Yamamoto Lau, executive director of HGIA.

The authority continues to accept residential and commercial applications as it works to expand energy savings statewide and support Hawai‘i’s goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2045. More information about HGIA programs and applications is available at gems.hawaii.gov.