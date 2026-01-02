Maui police receive 118 fireworks-related calls for service during New Year’s holiday; two arrests made

Fireworks. PC: Wendy Osher

Between 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, and 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026, the Maui Police Department received 118 calls for service related to fireworks violations throughout the County of Maui. During this time, one citation was issued for an aerial fireworks violation, eight reports were generated for documentation purposes, and two arrests were made.

The first arrest involved a 27-year-old Lahaina man, who was arrested for Aerial Fireworks, Fireworks License Required, Fireworks Penalty, and violations related to House Bill 1483. He was later released pending investigation.

The second arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred on Dec. 31, 2025, at approximately 10:57 p.m. A 35-year-old Kahului man was sitting in front of his residence, lighting fireworks with juvenile relatives, when a suspected illegal aerial firework exploded near his legs. The man sustained an open wound to his shin and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries, where he remains.

As a result, a 26-year-old Kahului man was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangering in the First Degree and Fireworks Penalty. He was taken into custody at the Wailuku Police Station without incident and later posted bail, which was set at $20,000.

Additionally, on Jan. 1, 2026, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a residence on Puʻumakani Street in Kahului sustained substantial damage to the front and southeast corner of the home, including a window and plastic vinyl fencing, suspected to be the result of illegal fireworks. Currently, there are no known suspects.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 and refer to report number 26-000013.

