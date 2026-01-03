Maui News

House Finance Committee announces informational briefings for state department budgets

January 3, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
Reps. Chris Todd and Jenna Takenouchi, House Finance Committee chair and vice chair. PC: Hawaiʻi Legislature

The Hawaiʻi Legislature’s House Committee on Finance is scheduled to begin its first series of informational briefings for 2026 starting Monday to discuss state department budget proposals.

During the briefings, various state department representatives will provide updates and present requests regarding their upcoming budgets to the committee. The meetings are chaired by Hawaii Island Rep. Chris Todd, with Honolulu-area Rep. Jenna Takenouchi serving as vice chair.

The briefings will take place in two blocks: Jan. 5-8 and Jan. 12-16. All sessions will be held in Conference Room 308 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. The public may view the briefings via a live stream on YouTube.

The House Committee on Finance is responsible for reviewing the state’s supplemental and biennial budgets. These initial briefings allow lawmakers to vet department needs before the legislative session progresses.

The Legislature’s session officially begins at 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday in January; this year Jan. 21.

Maui representatives serving on the House Finance Committee are: Tyson Miyake, portion of Waiehu, Paukukalo, Wailuku, Wailuku Heights, Waikapu and Hyashi Village; and Kyle Yamashita, portion of Keahua, Hali’imaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Pulehu, Waiakoa, Kula, Keokea and ‘Ulupalakua. Previously, Yamashita chaired the committee. This year it’s his only committee assignment.

Here’s the informational briefing schedule:

Informational Briefings Schedule

January 5, 20261 p.m. — CompletionRoom 308Office of the Governor; Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation 
 January 6, 20269 a.m. — NoonRoom 308Department of Human Resources Development;
Department of Law Enforcement; University of Hawaiʻi
January 8, 20269 a.m. — NoonRoom 308Economic Outlook; Administration Financial Plan
 1 p.m. — CompletionRoom 308Department of Labor and Industrial Relations; Department of Hawaiian Home Lands 
January 12, 20261 p.m. — CompletionRoom 308Department of Health; Department of Accounting and General Services 
January 13, 20269 a.m. — NoonRoom 308Department of Agriculture & Biosecurity; Department of Taxation
1 p.m. — CompletionRoom 308Department of Defense; Department of the Attorney General; Department of Education – Charter Schools 
January 14, 20269 a.m. — NoonRoom 308Department of Education – Executive Office on Early Learning; Department of Education – School Facilities Authority
 1 p.m. — CompletionRoom 308Department of Education – Public Libraries; Department of Education 
January 15, 20269 a.m. — Noon
 1 p.m. — Completion 		Room 308Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corp.; Department of Human Services; the Judiciary; Department of Budget and Finance; Department of Land and Natural Resources 
January 16, 20269 a.m. — Noon Room 308Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs; Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism; Department of Transportation
