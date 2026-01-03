House Finance Committee announces informational briefings for state department budgets

Reps. Chris Todd and Jenna Takenouchi, House Finance Committee chair and vice chair. PC: Hawaiʻi Legislature

The Hawaiʻi Legislature’s House Committee on Finance is scheduled to begin its first series of informational briefings for 2026 starting Monday to discuss state department budget proposals.

During the briefings, various state department representatives will provide updates and present requests regarding their upcoming budgets to the committee. The meetings are chaired by Hawaii Island Rep. Chris Todd, with Honolulu-area Rep. Jenna Takenouchi serving as vice chair.

The briefings will take place in two blocks: Jan. 5-8 and Jan. 12-16. All sessions will be held in Conference Room 308 at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol. The public may view the briefings via a live stream on YouTube.

The House Committee on Finance is responsible for reviewing the state’s supplemental and biennial budgets. These initial briefings allow lawmakers to vet department needs before the legislative session progresses.

The Legislature’s session officially begins at 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday in January; this year Jan. 21.

Maui representatives serving on the House Finance Committee are: Tyson Miyake, portion of Waiehu, Paukukalo, Wailuku, Wailuku Heights, Waikapu and Hyashi Village; and Kyle Yamashita, portion of Keahua, Hali’imaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Pulehu, Waiakoa, Kula, Keokea and ‘Ulupalakua. Previously, Yamashita chaired the committee. This year it’s his only committee assignment.

Here’s the informational briefing schedule:

Informational Briefings Schedule