HNU Energy launches HiVE Gen 2 Home Battery with expanded storage capacity

HiVE Gen II Battery Stackables “Fullstack” PC: HNU Energy

Local solar company HNU Energy has announced the launch of the upgraded HiVE Gen 2 Battery, a residential battery system capable of delivering up to 45 kilowatt-hours of storage in a more compact, modern design.

The system is intended to power full households overnight and support households during extended outages and Public Safety Power Shutoff events. The batteries also work for off-grid and remote homes.

According to HNU Energy, the HiVE Gen 2 features a ground-mounted, stackable design that allows it to blend into residential spaces while offering flexibility for future expansion. The battery uses lithium iron phosphate chemistry and a modular battery management system designed to enhance safety, efficiency and long-term performance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The system’s modular architecture allows homeowners to customize storage capacity based on household size and energy needs. From modest residential setups to larger properties seeking near-total energy independence, systems can be scaled accordingly.

All HiVE systems are integrated, tested and supported locally on Maui by HNU Energy’s installation and service teams. The batteries are already deployed in homes across Maui County and at commercial sites including assisted living facilities, resorts, schools and military projects.

“Our new Gen 2 gives customers serious power in a cleaner, more efficient package,” said HiVE CEO Daniel O’Connell. “It is designed for life in Hawaiʻi and built to give homeowners the confidence and freedom they long for.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HNU Energy is a certified HiVE installer, however other solar installers will be onboarded as Gen 2 is rolled out at scale.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit hnuenergy.com/batteries or email powerup@HiVEenergysystems.com.