Agrabante and Wasano honored as Nihon Bunka awardees at Shinnenkai 

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will honor recipients of this year’s Nihon Bunka Awards — Melanie Agrabante and Karen M. Wasano — during a Shinnenkai 2026 event at the Maui Beach Hotel on Jan. 24, 2026.

The award is issued to outstanding individuals for their excellence and lifetime dedication to the perpetuation of the Japanese arts and culture, and for their unselfish willingness to share their talents with the community to inspire future generations.

Melanie Agrabante serves as the Archive Director of the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, where she has been a dedicated steward of history since first volunteering in 2008 and later becoming the Center’s first Research Archivist in 2017. Born and raised on Maui, Melanie is a Maui High School graduate and holds degrees in Computer Science from the University of Hawaii and Event Planning from the International Festival and Events Association. Through her leadership, she has played a vital role in preserving and sharing the stories of Maui’s Nisei veterans for future generations.

In addition to her archival work, Melanie is an accomplished photographer whose images regularly support NVMC publications, news releases, and social media. She is happiest when sharing veterans’ stories with visitors, school groups, and researchers, and has contributed to numerous documentaries, including several by NHK Japan. Her ability to present history with care, balance, and humanity has allowed for meaningful dialogue that transcends nationality and perspective, emphasizing dignity, compassion, and shared experience.

Melanie’s lifelong appreciation for Japanese culture began in elementary school and deepened during a formative 1981 trip to Japan with the Maui High School band, where she witnessed an early performance by Matsuda Seiko. She has since pursued traditional cultural practices, studying hula under Kumu Hula Aunty Emma Sharpe and traditional Japanese dance with Nakayama Minyo Kai and Maui Minyo Kai under Sensei Tasaka Ken, as well as practicing ikebana and tea ceremony.

A scroll in Melanie’s office reads, “the first step is always the hardest.” Throughout her life and career, she has embraced this philosophy with courage, curiosity, and cultural sensitivity. Through her leadership, artistry, and deep respect for history, Melanie Agrabante exemplifies the spirit of the Nihon Bunka Award and continues to strengthen the cultural bridge between Maui and Japan.

Karen M. Wasano, known professionally as Fujima Saemitsu, has devoted her life to the preservation and sharing of Japanese culture through the art of Nihon Buyo, or traditional Japanese dance. She received her professional teaching certificate from the Fujima School of Japan in 1977 and dedicated more than four decades to the study, practice, and instruction of Japanese dance, including over 41 years teaching on Maui.

As an instructor, Karen shared far more than choreography. She immersed her students in the full tradition of Japanese performance, teaching proper kimono dressing, traditional makeup application, and the respectful care of garments. Her teaching philosophy centered on cultivating cultural appreciation, discipline, and humility through the arts. Though ongoing health concerns have limited her formal teaching, she continues to mentor and guide former students, maintaining strong and meaningful connections within the dance community.

Under the guidance of her master sensei, Fujima Kantoshi, Karen maintained close cultural ties to Japan and performed on prestigious stages, including the Kokuritsu Sho Gekijyo (National Theatre) in Tokyo. While grounded in classical technique, she also choreographed original works that blended tradition with contemporary expression, ensuring Japanese dance remained vibrant and relevant for new generations.

Karen served as Principal Instructor and Director of the Mika Shin Buyo Kai of Wailuku, guiding generations of sansei and yonsei dancers. Under her leadership, the group performed regularly at community events, hosted annual recitals, and traveled interisland to share Japanese culture. Many of her former students have gone on to successful professional careers, carrying forward the confidence, discipline, and cultural pride instilled through her mentorship. Through her lifelong dedication, Karen Wasano truly embodies the spirit and values of the Nihon Bunka Award.

The public is welcome to attend Shinnenkai and may purchase tickets at jcsmaui.org. For more information, contact jcsmhawaii@gmail.com.