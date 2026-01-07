Department of Health closes Maui Beach Ballroom due to cockroach infestation

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Maui Beach Ballroom due to a cockroach infestation, during a routine inspection conducted on Jan. 6, 2026. The establishment is operated by D.H. Investment Inc. and is located at 170 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului.

During the routine inspection, a DOH inspector observed the following violations:

Large cockroach infestation within the kitchen, with activity noted on multiple food contact surfaces and equipment;

Juvenile and adult cockroach activity observed, with presence of egg cases being laid.

The DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Contact a professional pest control company and establish a pest treatment and monitoring plan;

Seal and repair all cracks and crevices along the floor line; and,

Clean all kitchen surfaces, removing all grease and debris build-up.

The establishment is required to remain closed for business until all violations have been corrected. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026, to reassess the establishment’s progress.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/. For more information about current establishment inspections, visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh.