Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship applications now available

Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Bayer Hawaiʻi Life Sciences Scholarship. High school seniors interested in a life sciences degree are invited to apply.

As many as 10 $1,000 scholarships are typically awarded each year. To date, more than $185,000 in scholarships have been granted to Hawaiʻi students through this program.

This scholarship is open to graduating seniors of all high schools in Hawaiʻi who will be attending an accredited college or university to pursue a discipline related to the life sciences (including agriculture, agronomy, biology, botany, genetics, horticulture, plant physiology, chemistry, crop science, soil science and more).

The deadline for applications is April 1, 2026. Eligible students are invited to download a scholarship application at hawaii.bayer.us/education.

“The life sciences are central to addressing many of the challenges facing our communities today,” said Alan Takemoto, Bayer Hawaiʻi Community Affairs. “We’re proud to support Hawaiʻi students who are eager to pursue these fields and help shape a healthier, more sustainable future.”