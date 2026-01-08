Update: Suspect struck by gunfire in shootout with police in Wailuku; investigation underway

Maui Now

Update: 9:55 p.m., Jan. 8, 2026

A suspect was struck by gunfire during a shootout with police reported Thursday evening in Wailuku. The incident was initially reported at 7:27 p.m. on Jan. 8, as a terroristic threatening-type call in which a male suspect was reportedly armed with a firearm in an open field off of Kuikahi Drive.

Patrol officers responded to the area at approximately 7:30 p.m. Upon making contact, officers encountered the male, who refused to comply with the officer’s commands, according to department reports.

“During the encounter, the male opened fire, at which time officers returned fire, striking the male,” said Maui Police spokesperson Alana Pico.

No other injuries were reported.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.

The incident remains under investigation. Pico noted that the information provided is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.

Previous Post:

Maui police have closed Kuikahi Drive between Paa Street and Waiale Road in Wailuku until further notice, due to an active police investigation.

Details are pending release. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.