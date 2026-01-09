Pukalani woman reported missing after failing to show up for study group

Liane Cadiz

The Maui Police Department seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Liane Cadiz, 43, of Pukalani.

Cadiz was reported missing by a concerned family member on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, after she failed to attend a scheduled study group meeting. Cadiz last spoke to family members on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at approximately 7 p.m. via the phone, stating she was going to attend the study group meeting that evening.

Attempts to contact Cadiz via her cell phone resulted in the calls going to voicemail.

Cadiz is known to operate a 2010 silver Nissan Frontier bearing Hawaiʻi license plate LBP 289.

Cadiz is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cadiz is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-000826.