Wailuku teen reported missing after failing to return home from school

Latanoa Taione

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Latanoa Taione, 16, of Wailuku.

Taione was reported missing by a concerned family member on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, after she failed to return home from school. Taione was last seen by a family member that morning when she was dropped off at school at 7:30 a.m. She does not have a cell phone or a vehicle.

Taione is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a black sweater and black sweat pants. Both of her nostrils are pierced.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taione is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-000817.