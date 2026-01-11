Hawai‘i Cannabis Expo 2026 returns, Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2026

Hawaiʻi Cannabis Expo. File PC: 2024

The Hawai‘i Cannabis Expo 2026 returns to the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall from Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2026. This three-day experience brings together education, wellness, entertainment, and community.

The Hawai‘i Cannabis Expo 2026 celebrates the evolving cannabis landscape in the islands.

Attendees can explore exhibits from local and mainland cultivators, learn about cultivation, wellness benefits, and the future of cannabis in Hawai‘i, and hear from expert speakers breaking down the science and research behind cannabis.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s educational program features a diverse lineup of speakers and panels covering topics such as cannabis nursing and the Endocannabinoid System, plant-based healing, high-level cannabis business strategy, Hawai‘i-grown cannabis and its future as a global brand, harvest optimization, and the evolving state of hemp in Hawai‘i.

Notable speakers include:

Wendy Gibson-Viviani, PTA, RN, BSN — Nurse educator and medical cannabis advocate, presenting evidence-based perspectives on cannabis, health, and wellness

— Nurse educator and medical cannabis advocate, presenting evidence-based perspectives on cannabis, health, and wellness Mary Bailey — Community organizer and social justice advocate; Managing Director & Co-Founder of the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to freeing cannabis prisoners and supporting their reentry

— Community organizer and social justice advocate; Managing Director & Co-Founder of the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to freeing cannabis prisoners and supporting their reentry Ian Rasmussen, PTA, RN, BSN — Healthcare professional and cannabis industry executive, joined by financial advisors and C-level leaders discussing business strategy and leadership

— Healthcare professional and cannabis industry executive, joined by financial advisors and C-level leaders discussing business strategy and leadership Karlyn Laulusa — CEO of Noa Botanicals, Hawai‘i’s premier cannabis dispensary, and a leading voice in cannabis reform

— CEO of Noa Botanicals, Hawai‘i’s premier cannabis dispensary, and a leading voice in cannabis reform Will Grinnell — Legacy grower and founder of Hawai‘i-based Cannabis Seeds, sharing generational knowledge and perspectives on locally produced cannabis

Panels are moderated by respected leaders including former Hawai‘i State Senator Will Espero, with participation from legislators, legacy growers, healthcare professionals, and policymakers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets for the Hawai‘i Cannabis Expo 2026 are sold securely through www.ticketmaster.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawai‘i Cannabis Expo 2026

Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2026

Friday: 3–7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawai‘i Cannabis Expo 2026 is a strictly educational, cultural, and community-focused event. All programming, exhibits, speakers, and experiences are designed to provide information, promote wellness, highlight innovation, and foster meaningful dialogue around cannabis in Hawai‘i. The expo fully complies with all applicable local and state laws and does not include the sale, distribution, or consumption of cannabis products.