772,288 reasons to celebrate: Visitors give back to Hawaiʻi, American Samoa national parks they love

Despite a federal government shutdown and partial national park closures during fall 2025, donations at visitor center store checkout counters in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa national parks reached record highs last year, underscoring strong public support.

What a way to celebrate the new year!

Visitors donate at the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association store at Haleakalā National Park on Maui. (Photo Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association)

National parks visitors generously donated $772,288 directly to parks since Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association launched a counter donations program at visitor center stores in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.

Smaller counter donations programs in 2022 and 2023 became permanent at all association park store locations in March 2024. There were $100,000 in direct donations in just the last 3 months of 2025.

Every dollar given stays in the park where it’s donated, helping care for these priceless places by:

SUPPORTING endangered wildlife at Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes national parks on Maui and the Big Island, respectively.

PRESERVING Hawaiian cultural sites and traditions at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park and Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historic Site on the Big Island.

ENHANCING the visitor experience for everyone.

“The counter donations program is one of the ways [Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association] connects the people to the parks and the parks to the people,” said Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association Executive Director Mel Boehl in a release about visitor donations. “Our park partners have expressed their gratitude for the positive, welcoming way our store teams invite visitors to support the parks during their time in the visitor center stores, in addition to the sales of high-quality, memorable items.

Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association has worked in partnership with the National Park Service for 93 years, and it now helps to support seven national park sites in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.















“Your support is more important than ever,” added Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association Sales Director Michelle Augello in the association release. “It enhances and touches the lives of everyone who experiences these special places by directly supporting park programs and conservation efforts.”

Anyone who wants to donate and cannot visit the parks can give at the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association website.