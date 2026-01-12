Update/Open: Kahekili Hwy closed near Makaʻala Drive due to motor vehicle accident

Kahekili Hwy / Makaʻala Dr. Maui Now graphics.

Update: 2:14 p.m., Jan. 12, 2026

The Kahekili Highway is now open in both directions.

Previous post:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahekili Highway is closed between Makaʻala Drive and Kamaile Street in Wailuku due to major motor vehicle accident. Details are pending release. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A road closure notice was issued by the Maui Police Department at 10:49 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2026.