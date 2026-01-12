Maui News
Update/Open: Kahekili Hwy closed near Makaʻala Drive due to motor vehicle accident
Update: 2:14 p.m., Jan. 12, 2026
The Kahekili Highway is now open in both directions.
Previous post:
Kahekili Highway is closed between Makaʻala Drive and Kamaile Street in Wailuku due to major motor vehicle accident. Details are pending release. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
A road closure notice was issued by the Maui Police Department at 10:49 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2026.
