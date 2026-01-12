Maui News

Update/Open: Kahekili Hwy closed near Makaʻala Drive due to motor vehicle accident

January 12, 2026, 10:54 AM HST
* Updated January 12, 2:27 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kahekili Hwy / Makaʻala Dr. Maui Now graphics.

Update: 2:14 p.m., Jan. 12, 2026

The Kahekili Highway is now open in both directions.

Previous post:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahekili Highway is closed between Makaʻala Drive and Kamaile Street in Wailuku due to major motor vehicle accident. Details are pending release. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A road closure notice was issued by the Maui Police Department at 10:49 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments