Child & Family Service highlights community-driven solutions during Poverty Awareness Month

In recognition of Poverty Awareness Month, Child & Family Service highlights the wide range of programs and services available across Hawaiʻi to help individuals and families address financial hardship and build long-term stability.

This is critically important with the most recent 2026 forecast from UHERO noting Hawaiʻi’s economy continues to edge into a mild recession.

As the cost of housing, transportation, and basic necessities continues to rise statewide, many families face challenges that go beyond a single moment of need. CFS responds with comprehensive, community-based programs and services delivered through a culturally responsive and trauma-informed approach.

“Poverty looks different for every family, which is why our services are designed to meet people where they are,” said Amanda Pump, President and CEO of Child & Family Service. “By connecting families to resources, guidance, and ongoing support, we help create real pathways toward stability, safety, and opportunity.”

CFS works with families through key programs including the Expanded Learning Program (ELP), Hale O Ulu – Tutoring, and other family-strengthening initiatives. These programs integrate Transition to Success (TTS) – not as a standalone program or service, but as an evidence-based model of care that is woven into existing programs and services to guide individualized support and long-term results.

Through CFS’ multitude of programs and services, families receive practical support for immediate needs while working toward longer-term goals. For one mother, this meant receiving assistance to purchase school uniforms for her middle school child and guidance through the Social Security application process for her disabled child. With support from a CFS caseworker, her child returned to school prepared, and she shared that the process left her feeling empowered to advocate for her family’s future.

Access to reliable transportation is another critical barrier for many households. Through CFS programs, families have secured bus passes, driver licensing support, and assistance navigating state systems that make employment and education more accessible. One parent received pre-loaded bus passes for her children and help purchasing school uniforms, allowing her to focus on job searching. She later secured part-time employment and continues to work toward full-time stability.

Housing security remains a central focus of CFS’s work. Through budgeting support, benefits navigation, and housing readiness services, participants are able to resolve past housing challenges and move forward. For example, a survivor of domestic violence worked with a Life Coach to pay off housing arrears, requalify for Section 8 assistance, and actively search for permanent housing. Another participant successfully transitioned from a domestic violence shelter into her own apartment, sharing that while the adjustment was ongoing, she felt proud, grateful, and accomplished to have an independent space.

CFS also support parents working to strengthen their ability to care for their families. A young father of three, previously reliant on public transportation and family support, achieved independent transportation after earning his driver’s license with the help of a CFS Life Coach. This milestone improved his ability to provide consistent care and stability for his children.

To access services or learn more about how Child & Family Service supports Hawaiʻi’s families, visit www.childandfamilyservice.org or call 808-543-8465.