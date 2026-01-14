ʻThanks dawg’: How UH’s AI chatbots are transforming student support

UH West O’ahu student Ava Marie Peters texts with Pueo. Photo courtesy: UH News

The University of Hawaiʻi has doubled down on the use of AI chatbots across all 10 of its campuses to help support students’ well-being in and out of the classroom.

Designed to be one the many components that constitute a “common standard of care” for UH students systemwide, the chatbots, with names like ‘Bow and Moa, are demonstrating high participation with a 94% opt-in rate, and are earning gratitude from the people who matter most: the students.

UH students are embracing their digital “buddies” with enthusiasm, according to the EdSights fall 2025 report. They shared heartfelt messages such as, “thank you so much for your support throughout the semester,” and “I appreciate your help!” More informal student texts included, “Thanks dawg” and “thanks king.”

The 10 University of Hawai'i chatbot icons are shown. Photo courtesy: UH News

Between Aug. 1 and Dec. 10, 2025, students across the state sent a total of 72,089 texts to their respective campus chatbots, such as UH Hilo’s Lehua and Kauaʻi CC’s Koa. Engagement was particularly strong at Honolulu CC (Niu) and UH West Oʻahu (Pueo), where student engagement rates reached 62% and 61%, respectively.

“Our AI chatbots have become more than just digital tools for academic success; they are a 24/7 support system that ensures no student at the University of Hawaiʻi feels alone,” said UH President Wendy Hensel. “By providing immediate answers and identifying those who need a human touch, we are meeting students exactly where they are—on their phones—and ensuring their path to graduation is clearer than ever before.”

The AI tool answered 4,294 student questions without any human intervention, saving staff approximately 357 hours, according to university officials. When students require deeper support, the system acts as a bridge; the bots facilitated 5,554 automatic connections to UH resources and flagged 2,533 students for direct staff follow-up.

The bots also initiate conversations at key points to gauge well-being. This fall, they identified 1,905 students feeling nervous or overwhelmed, flagged 251 learners struggling with a sense of belonging and assisted 389 students who reported they were not enjoying their classes.

“I feel like it helps students feel connected to the school, just because it’s a little hard when you’re a freshman and you are just coming to class—you donʻt really make those connections,” said Ava Marie Peters, a student at UH West O’ahu.

This latest update follows UH Mānoa’s receipt of a Community Connector Award at the 2025 EdSights PERSIST Summit, which recognized the university’s leadership in using student voice data to foster innovation. UH Mānoa students accounted for almost 30% of the student texts sent systemwide, with 21,388 texts sent to ‘Bow in the fall.