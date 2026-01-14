House Majority outlines top priorities for 2026 legislative session

Hawaiʻi House of Representatives – Majority. PC: Facebook.

The Hawaiʻi State Legislature will convene in regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, marking the second year of the 33rd Legislature. As the legislative session begins, the House Majority Caucus has outlined its top priorities for the upcoming year.

“The House Majority Caucus is focused on strengthening the services and programs that support our local families,” said House Majority Leader Sean Quinlan (D-47 Waialua, Hale‘iwa, Kawailoa Beach, Waimea, Sunset Beach, Waiale‘e, Kawela Bay, Kahuku, Lā‘ie, Hau‘ula, Punalu‘u, Kahana). “Amid ongoing federal uncertainty, our priorities include expanding affordable housing, supporting Native Hawaiian families, ensuring essential social services remain uninterrupted, addressing workforce shortages, and responsibly strengthening the state’s revenue base. Through economic diversification and long-term planning, we are working to ensure Hawaiʻi is prepared to meet both current challenges and future needs.”

The House Majority Caucus, comprised of 42 House Democrats, has identified the following areas as its legislative priorities for 2026 and provided an explanation for each selection:

Building More Housing for Local Residents

Hawaiʻi continues to face a critical housing shortage that impacts local families across the state. The House Majority remains committed to expanding affordable housing opportunities through a range of strategies, including encouraging mixed-income developments, increasing housing supply in transit-oriented development areas, and identifying ways to streamline regulatory processes in coordination with the counties. These efforts are aimed at delivering more affordable rental and for-sale housing options for low- and moderate-income residents, while ensuring that growth is thoughtful and responsive to community needs.

Supporting Native Hawaiians

The House Majority remains committed to advancing policies that support Native Hawaiian families and communities. Lawmakers will continue working closely with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to identify sustainable funding solutions and strengthen long-term planning efforts. In addition, the House will maintain oversight of the $600 million allocated through Act 279 to deliver housing for native Hawaiians on the waitlist, with the goal of ensuring these resources are used efficiently and effectively to benefit as many families as possible.

Preserving the Social Safety Net

Investing in social services remains a priority as the House Majority works to support local residents and improve quality of life for Hawaiʻi’s neediest families. Lawmakers will focus on maintaining uninterrupted services amid ongoing federal funding uncertainties, addressing rising costs, and ensuring vulnerable populations continue to receive food, housing, and medical care. Strengthening coordination across state programs and creating opportunities to meet new federal work, training, or volunteer requirements will be key components of this effort.

Expanding Workforce Development and Retention Programs

Addressing workforce shortages within state government is critical to maintaining essential services for Hawaiʻi’s residents. The House Majority will explore strategies to retain experienced public workers as retirements increase, while also identifying pathways to attract and recruit the next generation of public servants. Efforts will include strengthening internship and training opportunities, connecting students to career pathways, and improving recruitment processes to fill longstanding vacancies.

Enhancing Tax Revenue

As ongoing changes at the federal level may continue to affect state resources, the House Majority will closely monitor potential funding impacts to the state budget. Lawmakers will evaluate responsible revenue strategies to ensure Hawaiʻi can continue to fund essential services and meet the needs of its residents.

Diversifying and Strengthening Hawaiʻi’s Economy

While tourism has long been a driving force of Hawaiʻi’s economy, the House Majority recognizes the need to strengthen economic resilience through diversification. By exploring partnerships and making strategic investments, including targeted tax incentives, the House Majority aims to support emerging and growing industries that promote innovation, manufacturing, exports, and other sectors capable of providing long-term economic stability and high-paying jobs for local residents.

