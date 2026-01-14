Young Brothers selects new president

Steen Christensen assumes the role of president at Young Brothers on Jan. 13, 2026. PC: Young Brothers

Young Brothers, LLC has appointed logistics executive Steen Christensen as its new president, effective Jan. 13, 2026.

Christensen was selected following a comprehensive executive search by Young Brothers’ Board of Directors. He brings about four decades of experience across the global transportation and logistics industry.

Christensen succeeds Frank Almaraz, who joined Young Brothers in July 2025 as interim president during a leadership transition. The company said Almaraz helped provide continuity while overseeing regulatory approvals and advancing operational reforms focused on efficiency, cost management and long-term financial stability. Almaraz will continue advising the company through the end of January.

“On behalf of the Board, we extend our sincere thanks to Frank Almaraz for his steady leadership during a critical transition and for helping position Young Brothers for the future,” said Emily Porter, chair of the Board of Directors’ executive search committee. “As we welcome Steen to the Young Brothers family, we are confident that his uniquely strong blend of operational experience and transformational leadership will build on that foundation and guide the company forward with improved financial sustainability and reliable service connecting our island communities.”

Christensen holds an HD-A, a Danish degree equivalent to an MBA in international marketing, as well as an Executive MBA in shipping and logistics from the Copenhagen Business School.

He most recently served as founder and CEO of Koldstone Logistics & Consulting, advising transportation and logistics companies on performance and organizational change. His previous roles include senior leadership positions at Scan Global Logistics, SEKO Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, GEODIS and Deutsche Post DHL.

“Young Brothers plays a vital role in Hawaiʻi’s supply chain and way of life, and I recognize the deep responsibility that comes with ensuring we continue to fulfill this essential mission,” Christensen said. “My first and most important priority is listening and learning from our dedicated employees, our valued customers and the communities we serve to understand how we can build a stronger future for Young Brothers together.”