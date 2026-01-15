Maui News

Haleakalā Visitor Center reports limited parking and traffic delays

January 15, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Haleakalā Visitor Center parking lot. PC: courtesy NPS

The Haleakalā Visitor Center parking lot will have limited parking for an extended period due to a water infrastructure project. This project started this week and will last through the summer. Traffic delays are also expected during this project.

For updates on park conditions visit www.nps.gov/hale

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments