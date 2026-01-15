Maui News
Haleakalā Visitor Center reports limited parking and traffic delays
The Haleakalā Visitor Center parking lot will have limited parking for an extended period due to a water infrastructure project. This project started this week and will last through the summer. Traffic delays are also expected during this project.
For updates on park conditions visit www.nps.gov/hale
