Maui Surf Forecast for January 16, 2026
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-30
|20-30
|22-26
|20-25
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|North winds 10 to 15 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|7:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extra large, medium to long period northwest (320-340 degrees) swell will continue to fill in this afternoon, peak this evening, then slowly fade through Friday. A High Surf Warning remains in effect through Friday for exposed north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory is in effect for west facing shores of the Big Island. This swell will gradually transition to become more northerly (350-010 degrees) as it fades through the weekend. Surf along north and west facing shores will then linger near advisory levels Saturday before another reinforcing northwest swell arrives Sunday into Sunday night.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small, though will increase slightly Friday into the weekend as trades become re-established across the area. Additionally, some east facing shores sensitive to northerly swells may experience a slight uptick in surf heights this weekend as the fading northwesterly swell becomes more northerly. No noteworthy swells are expected for the next few days for south facing shores.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com