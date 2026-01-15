Third earthquake swarm at the summit of Kīlauea reported since the end of episode 40

USGS-HVO Interactive Earthquake Map of Hawaiʻi. PC: Hawaiian Volcano Observatory / USGS

A swarm of earthquakes began beneath Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea at around 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an information statement saying elevated seismic activity gradually died down in frequency of occurrence and intensity, over the course of 40 minutes.

Locations of these earthquakes were spread broadly beneath east side of Halemaʻumaʻu crater and the south caldera. At the time of the information statement, all of the detected earthquakes were less than magnitude-2, with most being magnitude-1 or smaller.

This was the third small swarm of earthquakes beneath Halemaʻumaʻu crater since the end of episode 40, according to the HVO. The first swarm began at 12:40 a.m. and lasted for 30 minutes on Tuesday, Jan. 13. It was followed the next day by a second swarm around 9:10 a.m., and lasted less than 30 minutes on Wednesday morning, Jan. 14. The first and second swarms both had magnitude ranges similar to the third. Most of the earthquakes seem to be occurring around the shallow Halemaʻumaʻu magma chamber, some 1.5 to 4 km beneath the surface.

“Most of the earthquakes are volcano-tectonic earthquakes that accompany crack opening due to magmatic pressure,” the HVO reports. “Elevated seismic activity of these intensities have not been seen at the summit since the start of the eruption in December 2024. A small swarm did precede a new fissure opening in the wall of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater just to the south of the vents, at the start of episode 30. It is yet to be determined if these swarms after episode 40 will have an impact on lava-fountaining activity at the surface,” according to the HVO.

HVO scientists say volcanic systems remain a complex balance of magmatic pressure and strength of the surrounding rocks. ”If the rocks weaken, one possible outcome is injection of a magma into a fracture creating a dike. If the magma breaches the surface a new vent might be created shifting the focus of the eruption. Historically, episodic fountain eruptions can cease when the magma supply is diverted in this manner,” the HVO reports.

Currently all of the activity remains beneath Kīlauea caldera and there is no observable evidence that magma is migrating away from this area. Both the east and the southwest rift zones remain quiet at this time.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will continue to closely track changes in seismic activity and monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.