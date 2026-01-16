42 foot catamaran begins taking on water at Māla Wharf in Lahaina

A 42-foot catamaran began taking on water Thursday morning. PC: Maui Fire Department

A 42-foot catamaran moored approximately 300 yards off Māla Wharf in Lahaina was reported to be taking on water and sinking on Thursday morning. The incident was reported at 10:08 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2026.

The single occupant of the vessel, a 67-year-old man, was assisted to shore by another vessel and required no medical attention.

Fire and Ocean Safety personnel made checks to confirm no one remained on board.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 3, Ladder 3 personnel aboard Rescue Boat 3, Ocean Safety Jet ski unit from Canoe Beach

The incident was turned over to the Maui Police Department, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the US Coast Guard. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, the vessel remained partially afloat in the same location.