Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year at Wailuku First Friday – February 6, 2026

Wailuku First Friday. PC: Wailuku First Friday Town Parties

Wailuku First Friday returns on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m., with a vibrant Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, highlighted by a traditional Lion Dance performance by Tao Style Martial Arts Academy. This free, family-friendly event brings together music, culture, food, art, and community in the heart of historic Wailuku Town.

“We’re excited to welcome the Lunar New Year with a powerful Lion Dance performance that symbolizes good luck, prosperity, and positive energy,” said Daryl Fujiwara, Wailuku First Friday coordinator. “Pairing this cultural tradition with exceptional Hawaiian music and local talent truly reflects the spirit of Wailuku First Friday.”

Market Street Stage – Live Entertainment

6-6:30 p.m., Tao Style Martial Arts Academy – Chinese Lunar New Year Lion Dance : A dynamic and colorful Lion Dance performance to usher in the Lunar New Year with blessings of strength, protection, and prosperity.

: A dynamic and colorful Lion Dance performance to usher in the Lunar New Year with blessings of strength, protection, and prosperity. 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Namaka Pau‘ole : Fresh off her win as the 2025 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Champion, Namaka Pau‘ole brings a graceful vocal presence to the Market Street Stage. Namaka represents the next generation of celebrated Hawaiian music practitioners.

: Fresh off her win as the 2025 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Leo Ha‘iha‘i Falsetto Champion, Namaka Pau‘ole brings a graceful vocal presence to the Market Street Stage. Namaka represents the next generation of celebrated Hawaiian music practitioners. 7:45 – 9:00 p.m., Makana Arce : Hailing from Moloka‘i, Makana Arce is an emerging artist making waves across Hawai‘i’s music scene. He recently released his debut album, Ka Leo Hou, showcasing a fresh sound rooted in Hawaiian culture while blending contemporary influences. Makana’s soulful performances and heartfelt songwriting make him a rising voice to watch.

: Hailing from Moloka‘i, Makana Arce is an emerging artist making waves across Hawai‘i’s music scene. He recently released his debut album, Ka Leo Hou, showcasing a fresh sound rooted in Hawaiian culture while blending contemporary influences. Makana’s soulful performances and heartfelt songwriting make him a rising voice to watch. Wailuku Garage, 6-9 p.m.: DJ Z keeps the energy flowing with a mix of favorite hits while guests browse local vendors inside the Wailuku Garage. Attendees are encouraged to shop local, eat local, and support Maui’s small businesses throughout the evening.

Parking & Road Closures

Free parking is available after 6 p.m. at the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, accessible via Church Street between Vineyard and Main Streets. Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m. Vehicles remaining on Market Street after that time will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Organizers extended a special thanks to the County of Maui, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council, and KPOA 93.5 FM for their continued support.

Learn more at www.wailukufirstfriday.com