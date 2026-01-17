Drain line replacement work to begin on Honoapiʻilani Highway

Dickenson Street at the Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection (8.28.23) PC: Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is advising highway users that work will begin next week to replace a drain line underneath Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30).

The work will be conducted in the left northbound lane between Prison and Dickenson Streets. There is already a 24/7 closure in that area in preparation for the project. The work will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 20 and is expected to last for at least 30 days. A notice will be sent out when the work is complete.

Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays, with the lane remaining closed during non-working hours. One northbound lane will remain open for through traffic.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.