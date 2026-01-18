Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi to surprise Maui keiki with dream wish reveal at Maui Ocean Center

Make-A-Wish Hawai‘i and Maui Ocean Center is bringing joy, wonder, and heartfelt celebration to the Maui community as they surprise 9-year-old Haʻikū resident Judah with the announcement of his dream wish during a special evening event tonight, Sunday, Jan. 18. The celebration was set to take place at 5:30 p.m. at Maui Ocean Center.

Judah is a joyful and imaginative keiki whose creativity shines brightly. Known for his love of pretend play, Island Reggae music, and expressive artwork, he brings entire worlds to life through bold colors — especially blue and yellow — and animated facial expressions. His warm smile and playful spirit leave a lasting impression on everyone he meets.

Judah lives with a nervous system disorder, yet his positivity and joy remain constant. His favorite films are Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out, and he lights up whenever he sees the characters who have helped him better express and understand his emotions. Judah’s greatest wish is to travel to Walt Disney World to meet his favorite Inside Out characters in person.

That wish takes a meaningful step forward on Maui, where Judah and his family were scheduled to arrive at Maui Ocean Center believing they’re simply enjoying a fun afternoon exploring Hawaiʻi’s marine life. Instead, the visit becomes an unforgettable moment as Judah learns that his wish has been granted. Surrounded by the beauty of the ocean — and the spirit of discovery that reflects Maui’s deep connection to land and sea — Judah’s dream will officially be set in motion.

“Maui Ocean Center is the perfect place to celebrate Judah and his wish,” said Crystal Sakai, Wish Manager at Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi. “Their support will help create a moment filled with joy, wonder, and hope — values that reflect the heart of our Maui community.”

Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi has been granting life-changing wishes to local keiki with critical illnesses for 44 years. Headquartered in Honolulu, the organization shares that every dollar raised in Hawaiʻi stays in Hawaiʻi to support local wishes. Research shows that wish experiences can provide children renewed strength — both physically and emotionally — during their medical journeys.

One of the first Make-A-Wish chapters established nationwide, MAWH remains among the busiest in the country. With the support of generous donors, community partners, staff, and more than 400 volunteers statewide, Make-A-Wish Hawaiʻi has granted more than 1,800 wishes to local children since 1982 and has welcomed more than 23,000 wish children from around the world to Hawaiʻi.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Hawaii, visit Hawaii.wish.org.

Learn more about Maui Ocean Center at: www.mauioceancenter.com