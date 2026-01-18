Updates to Maui County’s CDBG program available for public review

A screengrab shows the Hoʻokumu Hou website. PC: Maui County

Proposed updates to Maui County’s Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Action Plan are now available to view on the Hoʻokumu Hou website. This is the official online site for the Office of Recovery Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery

Program.

Under US Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations, a public notice for the County’s first substantial amendment to the action plan was posted Friday on the website. The public comment period is open through Feb. 17.

A summary of all proposed updates is listed in the public notice. The public notice, full substantial amendment, and comment form are all available on www.hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov.

The proposed updates include:

Addition of the reimbursement of pre-application costs of homeowners as an eligible activity to the Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program, allowing the County to concurrently serve construction/reconstruction applicants and reimbursement-only applicants.

Allowing the County to directly construct, market and sell single-family homes under the Single-Family New Construction Program.

Addition of the Strategic Voluntary Mitigation Buyout Program to the Mitigation Set-Aside, allowing the County to strategically acquire high hazard-risk properties.

Reallocation of $5,440,000 from administration funds to a newly created planning program.

Clarification of various program details, such as eligible activities, national objectives, geographic areas, processes for exceptions, and maximum grant sizes.

Comments and questions regarding the substantial amendment may be submitted in the following ways:

Via the online form on www.hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov

By email to cdbg-dr@mauicounty.gov

By mail to the County of Maui, Office of Recovery, c/o CDBG-DR, 200 S. High St., Wailuku, HI 96793

In-person at the Lahaina Resource Center located at 325 Keawe St., Suite 102B, Lahaina, or Kakoʻo Maui Resource Center located at 153 Kamehameha Ave., Suite 101, Kahului

The County will consolidate all public comments and submit them to HUD along with the action plan documents and the County’s responses to those comments.

To request an accessibility accommodation, email cdbg-dr@mauicounty.gov or call 808-270-6267. Translation of the public notice may be requested by calling 808-865-4007.