Community celebration in honor of the life, legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
A free community celebration honoring the life, legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. takes place today from 9 a.m. to noon fronting the Kalana O Maui, County Building in Wailuku.
This special program brings the community together through music, words and unity, inspired by this year’s theme: “Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way.”
Program highlights include:
- Opening Blessing at the Stone of Hope.
- Words from Mayor Richard Bissen.
- “I Have a Dream” recitation by Bryant Neal.
- Vocal performances by Sheryl Renee, Leiʻohu Ryder, Dayan Kai, Tanama Colibri, and DJ Zeke.
- Voices of the Valley Gospel Choir, directed by Vania Jerome and Ashton Yarbrough.
Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair for seating.
The event is presented by the King Center and Arts Education for Children Group and Jazz Maui.
More information is available at: info@aefcg.org.