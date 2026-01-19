Community celebration in honor of the life, legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Stone of Hope Monument in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fronting the County of Maui building in Wailuku. File PC: Wendy Osher (1.15.24)

A free community celebration honoring the life, legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. takes place today from 9 a.m. to noon fronting the Kalana O Maui, County Building in Wailuku.

This special program brings the community together through music, words and unity, inspired by this year’s theme: “Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way.”

Program highlights include:

Opening Blessing at the Stone of Hope.

Words from Mayor Richard Bissen.

“I Have a Dream” recitation by Bryant Neal.

Vocal performances by Sheryl Renee, Leiʻohu Ryder, Dayan Kai, Tanama Colibri, and DJ Zeke.

Voices of the Valley Gospel Choir, directed by Vania Jerome and Ashton Yarbrough.

Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair for seating.

The event is presented by the King Center and Arts Education for Children Group and Jazz Maui.

More information is available at: info@aefcg.org.