Maui News

Community celebration in honor of the life, legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

January 19, 2026, 7:30 AM HST
Stone of Hope Monument in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fronting the County of Maui building in Wailuku. File PC: Wendy Osher (1.15.24)

A free community celebration honoring the life, legacy and vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. takes place today from 9 a.m. to noon fronting the Kalana O Maui, County Building in Wailuku.

This special program brings the community together through music, words and unity, inspired by this year’s theme: “Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way.”

Program highlights include:

  • Opening Blessing at the Stone of Hope.
  • Words from Mayor Richard Bissen.
  • “I Have a Dream” recitation by Bryant Neal.
  • Vocal performances by Sheryl Renee, Leiʻohu Ryder, Dayan Kai, Tanama Colibri, and DJ Zeke.
  • Voices of the Valley Gospel Choir, directed by Vania Jerome and Ashton Yarbrough.
Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair for seating.

The event is presented by the King Center and Arts Education for Children Group and Jazz Maui.

More information is available at: info@aefcg.org.

