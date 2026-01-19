OHA and partners to host first Lā Kūkahekahe in nearly a decade

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs will partner with several community organizations to host the first Lā Kūkahekahe in nearly a decade.

Scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Nā Lama Kukui on 560 N. Nimitz Highway in Honolulu, the event is dedicated to celebrating Ka Leo o ke Ola — the Hawaiian language — through meaningful conversation, friendly competitions, live music, games and Hawaiian food.

OHA is partnering with ʻAhahui ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, ʻAha Pūnana Leo, the Hawaiian Council, Kui Leo Hawaiʻi, Kāhuli Leo Leʻa and Kanaeokana to present the gathering.

Held as part of Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian Language Month, the event is one of a series of gatherings designed to strengthen Hawaiian language efforts and relationships across the pae ʻāina.

Students from kula waena (middle school), kula kiʻekiʻe (high school) and kula nui (college), as well as mākua and kūpuna, are invited to attend and compete.

The competition portion of the event is organized into four categories:

Haʻi ʻŌlelo Hoʻopaʻanaʻau — Memorized Speech

Haʻi ʻŌlelo Uluwale — Impromptu Speech

Paio Kālai Manaʻo — Debate

Haku Mele — Music Composition

The deadline to submit entries for the Haku Mele category is 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30.

The deadline to sign up to attend the event or enter the other competitions is Feb. 6.

For more information or to register, visit www.oha.org/lakukahekahe.