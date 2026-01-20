Maui Weather Forecast for January 20, 2026





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 77. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 64 to 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. Light winds.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 82. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 67 near the shore to 45 to 50 near 5000 feet. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 81. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 68 at the summit. Light winds.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 43 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. Light winds.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 67 near the shore to 45 to 50 near 5000 feet. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 79 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 76. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 82. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 53 to 68. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 66 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A cold front will approach from the northwest today, move through and produce some showers on Kauai and Oahu tonight, then stall out across the central islands late Wednesday through Thursday bringing some periods of showery weather. Some more unsettled weather is possible Friday through the weekend as a plume of deeper moisture develops along the front while a disturbance aloft moves across the state. Drier weather and improving conditions are then expected early next week as ridging builds across the island chain.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a cold front is located a few hundred miles west-northwest of Kauai, while a 1024 mb high is centered to the distant northeast. Infrared satellite imagery shows clear to partly cloudy skies across most of the state, with a few pockets of more extensive cloud cover. Radar imagery shows a few very light showers affecting windward slopes and coasts with dry conditions elsewhere. The main short term focus revolves around the incoming front.

The front will push steadily southeastward toward the islands today, with a few showers possibly developing in advance of the front late this afternoon over Kauai. Elsewhere, a few light showers may affect windward areas this morning, and develop over the island interiors this afternoon. A better shot for rain will move into Kauai tonight as the front moves through, bringing some breezy northerly winds in its wake. The progressiveness of the front should slow considerably tonight as the mid-level flow becomes parallel to the feature, although an increase in showers should occur over Oahu after midnight as the decaying front moves in.

The front is forecast to stall out in the vicinity of the central islands late Wednesday through Thursday. Model guidance is in fairly good agreement showing a shortwave trough moving overhead Wednesday night and Thursday, which could enhance some showers particularly across windward sections of Oahu and Maui County. Late in the week and over the weekend, the model solutions, their ensembles, as well as the AI versions of both the GFS and ECMWF suggest some more uncertainty in the forecast. Overall, the pattern appears to favor a somewhat unsettled period as moisture pulls along the stalled out frontal boundary and upper level troughing moves overhead. Improving conditions are then forecast for early next week as deep layer ridging builds over the island chain.

Aviation

Light to moderate east-southeasterly in advance of a cold front will keep a land and sea breeze pattern in place today. The cold front will move through Kauai tonight, bringing breezy northerly winds in its wake. Mainly VFR conditions are expected during the next 24 hours, although some MVFR cigs/vsbys could affect Kauai by late this afternoon and Oahu overnight, particularly along north facing slopes and coasts.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect. AIRMET Tango may be required for moderate upper level turbulence later this morning due to jet stream winds. AIRMET Sierra may be needed for mountain obscuration for Kauai by late this afternoon.

Marine

A cold front approaching the area will reach Kauai late this evening, then Oahu early Wednesday, before stalling and weakening near Maui County by Thursday. Light to moderate south to southeast winds will shift to northerly and strengthen along and behind the front. This will prompt Small Craft Advisory conditions, particularly over the Kauai waters beginning tonight, and potentially around Oahu by Wednesday as the front progresses down the island chain. Seas will respond and become rough over these waters, potentially nearing or reaching advisory-level seas around 10 ft tonight into Wednesday. High pressure will build north of the state Thursday into Friday, followed by another frontal system evolving west of the state that may approach this weekend.

Surf along exposed north- and west-facing shores will remain small this morning as a medium-period north-northwest swell lingers. An upward trend is expected later today as a fresh, long- period west-northwest swell arrives and builds down the island chain. Offshore buoy observations reflect this trend, showing increasing energy in the 16 to 17 second bands. Strong northerly winds associated with the front, combined with near advisory- level surf, will result in rough conditions along exposed north- facing shores of Kauai and Oahu by tonight as this swell peaks. Elsewhere, surf is expected to remain below advisory levels. Overlapping pulses expected Wednesday and Thursday, similar in size, will support surf holding near advisory levels for exposed north- and west- facing shores, mainly on Kauai and Oahu, through the second half of the week. A downward trend is expected late Friday into the weekend, with mainly a small, long- period west- northwest swell anticipated.

Surf along east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu could rise tonight into Wednesday in response to the strong north-northeast winds accompanying the front. Otherwise, surf should remain below average this week due to the lack of fresh to strong trades locally and upstream.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

